The Latest: US hits 20 million mark in coronavirus cases

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, North Dakota National Guard soldiers Spc. Samantha Crabbe, left, and Master Sgt. Melanie Vincent administer COVID-19 tests inside the Bismarck Events Center in Bismarck, N.D. As much of the country experiences spiking virus rates, a reprieve from a devastating surge of the coronavirus in the Upper Midwest has given cautious relief to health officials, though they worry that infections remain rampant and holiday gatherings could reignite the worst outbreaks of the pandemic. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

(WHTM) — The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has surpassed 20 million.

That’s nearly twice as many as the No. 2 country, India, and nearly one-quarter of the more than 83 million cases globally.

According to data kept by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. continued to surpass other countries in COVID-19 cases as it reached 20 million at the start of the new year.

India and Brazil trail behind the U.S. in coronavirus cases at over 10 million and 7 million, respectively.

The increase comes as officials race to vaccinate millions of Americans but have come off to a slower and messier start.

Globally, more than 83 million cases have been confirmed.