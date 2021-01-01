The Latest: US hits 20 million mark in coronavirus cases

(WHTM) — The number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases has surpassed 20 million.
That’s nearly twice as many as the No. 2 country, India, and nearly one-quarter of the more than 83 million cases globally.
According to data kept by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. continued to surpass other countries in COVID-19 cases as it reached 20 million at the start of the new year.
India and Brazil trail behind the U.S. in coronavirus cases at over 10 million and 7 million, respectively.
The increase comes as officials race to vaccinate millions of Americans but have come off to a slower and messier start.
Globally, more than 83 million cases have been confirmed.
