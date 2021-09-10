The State Museum of Pennsylvania commemorates the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with the”Witness to History” exhibit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s a new exhibit at the State Museum of Pennsylvania to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of September 11.

The “Witness to History” exhibit features the field notes of Col. Paul Evanko, the head of the Pennsylvania State Police at the time of the attacks. Evanko documented when troopers learned about United Flight 93, where it was headed, and when it crashed in Shanksville.

Shortly after learning about the plane going down in Somerset County, Evanko ordered two State Police officers to report to Pennsylvania’s nuclear power plants to assist with security. Shortly after, he ordered a platoon of State Police officers to go to the Flight 93 crash site.

In 2016, Evanko donated his field notes to the Pennsylvania State Archives.

“So people remember, so they don’t forget. So younger people come and see it,” said Col. Paul Evano, former head of Pennsylvania State Police. There are so many people that were born after this crash, but remembrance is the keyword.”

“Witness to History” is on display through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Museum hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Sunday, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Admission is $7 for adults (ages 12-64), $6 for senior citizens (ages 65 and up), and $5 for children (ages 1-11).