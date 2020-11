HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday Hershey is welcoming a new business, despite the pandemic.

At Stumpy’s Hatchet House you can throw hatchets at targets, play games and they even have a bring your own beer policy.

Management says it’s a great opportunity to bond with friends, family and even teammates from other sports, or even get your frustrations out in a safe and friendly enviornment.

The ribbon cutting and official opening will be held on Friday, Dec. 4. at 4 PM followed by a happy hour.