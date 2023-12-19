(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Did you know one of the country’s best places to do last-minute Christmas shopping is right in Pennsylvania?

According to Journo Research, the Millcreek Mall in Erie has been named the third best in the nation.

Rankings were based on a score out of 10 based on daily footfall, length of checkout lines, parking availability and fees, daily opening hours and the number of and the number of department stores in each mall’s directory.

Millcreek Mall scored 6.5 out of 10.

The mall was also the ranking’s top performer for crowding, with an average daily footfall of 33,151. Shoppers also have wide access to parking as there are 5,700,000 available spaces.

Who was at the top of the list?

After all factors were measured, the study named Green Acres Mall in New York as the best place to do your last-minute Christmas shopping — scoring 7.2 out of 10.

The mall performed particularly well for the number of department stores, with eight to choose from, including Macy’s, Walmart, and Shoppers World. Availability is also good, as the mall is open for 10 hours during the week and seven hours on Sundays.

In second place was the Aventura Mall out in Florida, with a 7 out of 10 score.