‘This was a mob, this was not protesters’: Several officers injured; 65 arrested in violent scene in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A protest outside Providence Place Mall early Tuesday morning turned violent when people began vandalizing a police cruiser and ultimately lighting it on fire.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the mall to demand justice for George Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. The entire incident was captured on video and has sparked violent protests across the country.

By 12:30 a.m., throngs of protesters blocked off Francis Street, meeting a line of officers in the middle. Officers continuously tried to clear the area out but were met with resistance.

The situation escalated when protesters stormed the mall with officers giving chase. People could be seen inside the mall running toward storefronts on the first-floor looting and causing damage.

Officers were seen working hastily to block off entrances to the mall to prevent protesters from getting inside. Eyewitness News reporters on the scene saw at least three people being arrested.

Mayor Jorge Elorza announced that 65 people were arrested, 35 of those were from Providence, five were from Massachusetts, and the rest were a mixture of people from other cities and towns from across Rhode Island.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare told Eyewitness News that several police officers and troopers were injured and treated on scene after bricks were thrown at them.

“There were a couple of police officers who were injured and a couple of troopers as well, by either bricks or objects thrown at them” Pare said. “They are fine, the extent of their injures we are not quite sure at this point”

Nearly an hour into the protest, people began vandalizing nearby police cruisers. Protesters could be seen smashing the windshield and windows of a cruiser in front of the mall before lighting it on fire.

The crowds eventually dispersed outside the mall, however, there was also a lot of looting and vandalism throughout the city.

Pare said he spoke to some community leaders at 1 a.m. trying to quell things. He noted the peaceful protest on Saturday that went well but said the scene overnight was planned.

Pare continued saying the Providence and State Police did deploy less than lethal tear gas when a large number of people started throwing bricks and objects at officers.

Manni also noted that he got a tip around dinner time of a planned disturbance, calling it a coordinated attack by anarchists trying to come into the city and take it over.

“This was a mob, this was not protesters. This was an intentional coordinated attack on the city and once gas was deployed, they dispersed into the streets into the neighborhoods and that’s what we’re doing now we’re rounding them up,” Manni said. “There was substantial damage to vehicles and buildings.”

Manni added that he has spoken with Gov. Gina Raimondo several times throughout the night and that she is in full support of law enforcement.

Police departments from across the state have responded to Providence to help officers respond to incidents across the city, as well as members of the Massachusetts State Police.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is expected to make comments regarding the violence and damage in the city overnight. You can watch it live on FOX Providence, WPRI.com and in the app.

Tuesday’s protest differs drastically from the one held this past weekend where thousands marched peacefully through the streets of Providence, though explicit graffiti appeared on the State House steps and entrance hours after the crowds had dispersed.

