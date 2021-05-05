A week after FBI raid, Rudy Giuliani prepares to host Midstate fundraiser for Mastriano

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some Republican officeholders walk a delicate line, neither embracing nor spurning polarizing figures like former President Donald Trump and his confidant, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican who represents the solidly red district covering parts of Adams, Franklin, York and Cumberland counties, is not one of those Republican officeholders.

Giuliani will host a fundraiser for Mastriano on May 15 in Chambersburg, at prices ranging from $50 for a ticket to listen to Giuliani speak to $500 for a VIP meet-and-greet.

Mastriano’s campaign was seen advertising the event on Facebook this past weekend, and Mastriano — speaking Tuesday on WEEO-103.7 FM, a Chambersburg-based conservative news-talk station — confirmed the plans.

“We’re blessed, and we’re excited,” Mastriano said during the broadcast. “He’s a good man. He’s ‘America’s mayor.'”

Mastriano added of Giuliani: “He’s gonna talk about me, and a potential run for statewide office.” Some observers have speculated Mastriano might run for Pennsylvania governor in 2022.

Democrats reached Wednesday criticized Mastriano’s continued embrace of Giuliani following last week’s FBI raid on Giuliani’s home and office.

“It’s just appalling,” said State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-Montgomery, Philadelphia). “But it’s consistent.”

Hughes called Giuliani not only someone who continues to propagate theories that President Joe Biden didn’t win the election “but also someone who’s got at best questionable ties to the Russian government.” He criticized other Republicans for remaining silent about Mastriano’s embrace of Giuliani and for — Hughes said — leveraging the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to raise funds.

A Republican operative who didn’t want to be identified told abc27 News Mastriano operates in a “judgment-free zone” — a safe district, without the trade-offs Republicans, in more closely contested districts face.

Giuliani’s office declined to make him available for comment. Mastriano didn’t respond to a request for comment.