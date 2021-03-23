Applications open for Dept. of L&I “Near Completer” program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Applications are now open for a new state program to help Pennsylvanians with partial degrees complete their degrees fully, ultimately landing them jobs in their desired field.

According to the state Department of Labor and Industry, $7 million in grants is now available for the Near Completer program. The opportunity is for those who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pennsylvanians who were making less than $15-an-hour before becoming unemployed are eligible.

“A student would apply for either a Pell grant or whatever financial grant they could get. We intend to fill the gap in the cost of that performance with this grant program. Also, to provide tuition, books, fees, and supportive services because we know people need support to rapidly attach these credentials, as well,” said Sheila Ireland, deputy secretary for the state L&I department.

The deadline to apply for the grants is April 19.