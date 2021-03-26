Are “cancel culture” grinches trying to steal Dr. Seuss? Pa. Congressman says yes

A copy of the book “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” by Dr. Seuss, rests in a chair, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator’s legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children’s titles including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” because of insensitive and racist imagery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In books, Doctor Seuss is a quite famous name. But not all of his works are beloved quite the same.

A congressman tells abc27’s Dennis Owens these “cancels” must cease, while others say it’s not about that — not in the least.

Oh, the thinks you can think up if only you try. Like the congressman whose sure cancel culture is nigh.

“We all recognize that cancel culture is attacking American institution specifically libraries and schools and like so many Americans, I’m alarmed by this,” Congressman John Joyce (R-Pa. 13th District) said.

Dr. Joyce authored the Guarding Reading Independence and Choice or Grinch Act.

“This would stop any federal funding to libraries and schools which ban books we have to be able to allow parents to make those decisions,” Joyce said.

It comes on the heels of Seuss Enterprises deciding to stop publishing six Dr. Seuss books saying, “these books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

“We can’t allow the cancel culture to dictate what our children read,” Joyce said.

“Let’s just skate right past the fact that conservatives have been trying to ban various books in school since there were schools and books,” Gillian Kratzer said in a tweet.

Kratzer is the chair of the Blair County Democrats who wasn’t so social on social media.

“The publisher, John, made the decision indepenedntly to stop publishing a small collection of Dr. Seuss books that frankly I bet you can’t even name,” Kratzer said.

The Cat in the Hat made the cut. So did The Grinch. A few lesser-known works with troubling imagery did not.

“If there are stereotypes in those books who better to address it than parents,” Joyce said.

“It’s this created culture war that seems to be the only thing conservatives have going at the moment,” Kratzer said.

You can think about red states and think about blue, and wonder when will this partisan divide bid adieu.