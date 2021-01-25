Attempted coup or innocent introduction? Midstate Congressman Scott Perry in middle of controversy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Congressman made national headlines on Monday for all of the wrong reasons. The New York Times alleges Scott Perry was behind a plot to oust Donald Trump’s Attorney General with a lawyer who supported the President’s stolen election narrative.

Democrats call it a coup attempt. Perry’s team says it was an innocent introduction.

Scott Perry was the first Congressman to object to Pa. certifying its electoral votes. But according to the New York Times, he was working behind the scenes before that to derail the Biden victory.

The story alleges that Perry orchestrated a plot to dump Donald Trump’s acting Attorney General for Justice Department Lawyer Jeffrey Clark because Clark supported the stolen election narrative.

The Times says Trump met Clark at the “urging” of Perry. Ultimately, DOJ staffers threatened to resign, according to the paper, and the plan fizzled.

“We can’t understate the seriousness of what [Perry] engaged in. He engaged in an attempted coup,” Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia) said.

Democrats are pouncing. Governor Tom Wolf tweeted, “Rep. Perry’s attempt to compromise our justice system is a disgrace. For months, he’s spread lies and placed his political ambitions above the will of voters and the democracy he swore to protect. Pennsylvanians deserve better from their leaders. He must be held accountable.”

Representative Kenyatta defined accountable.

“Scott Perry is a national embarrassment and he should save all of us a lot of time and resign. And if he doesn’t resign, he should be removed from office,” Rep. Kenyatta said.

Perry has refused to comment or go on camera, but issued a statement admitting that he brought Clark and Trump together.

“When President Trump asked if I would make an introduction, I obliged,” Congressman Perry said in a statement.

He insists in the statement that all of his conversations with Trump and Clark, “were a reiteration of the many concerns about the integrity of our elections, and that those allegations should at least be investigated to ease the minds of the voters.”

But getting notoriety in the New York Times and national talk shows must bring a degree of unease for a south-central Pennsylvania Congressman.

Two weeks ago, there were calls for Perry to resign. His team sent out a one-word statement, “No.” And according to Perry supporters, abc27 News is told that sentiment still applies this week.