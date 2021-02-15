“Boiling up for weeks” – York Co. GOP votes to censure Toomey

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — With momentum building toward a statewide censure of Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) by his party, the York County Republican Committee has already censured Toomey. And that was hours before he voted Saturday to convict Donald Trump, the former president, in his Senate impeachment trial.

Jeff Piccola, chairman of the committee, said committee leaders were unaware, when they scheduled the vote for Saturday morning, that the vote in the Senate would take place that afternoon.

Officially, the committee censured Toomey for several other grievances they listed, including his vote to proceed with the Senate trial in the first place; most Republican lawmakers took the view that the trial was illegal because Trump was no longer in office.

“This resolution was the result of frustration that had reached its limits,” Piccola said — frustration about issues including mail-in ballots and rules regarding them, which Republicans claimed were changed midstream. “And Senator Toomey ignored those frustrations and in fact spoke out against those frustrations on several occasions. So this has been boiling up for weeks, if not months, if not years.”

Toomey’s office didn’t respond Monday to a request for comment about the move by York County Republicans. But after the vote Saturday, he defended his vote to convict Trump, saying he did “what I thought was right, and I would certainly like to think that regardless of my political circumstances, or whether I was running for office again or not, I would do the same thing.”

Toomey is not running for re-election in 2022.

Of the seven Republicans who voted to convict, only Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), a moderate who opposed Trump on several key votes while he was in office, faces re-election in 2022.