Chair of Dauphin County Commissioners set to retire

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chair of the Dauphin County Commissioners will be leaving his position at the end of May.

Jeff Haste is one of several County employees to accept an early retirement offer. He said he will focus more on his new business which involves government relations and business development.

Haste has been a Dauphin County Commissioner for almost twenty years.

“Each day I get amazed at the care and level of commitment our employees have had and I’m just really proud to have had the opportunity to be in an organization like that and the time seemed right and it was a good time to move forward,” Haste said.

The Court of Common Pleas will work to fill Haste’s seat.