Corman responds to calls for Pa. Senate to pass stand-alone sex abuse bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An update on a bill to open a retroactive window to allow survivors of sexual abuse to sue their perpetrators.

Hundreds gathered on the steps of the Harrisburg Capitol on Monday calling for the Senate to pass the windows legislation that already cleared the state House of Representatives.

Some Senators have concerns about the constitutionality of a stand-alone bill.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R) said he understands, but it’s past time victims get justice.

“I think after everything we’ve been through and all the policies again we’ve landed on where we’re gonna end up, let’s just get there. These people have been through enough. let’s just get there,” Corman said.

There is speculation the bill will move to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.