Democrats and gun safety advocates rally at Capitol before Wednesday’s vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State House is expected to vote on gun bills Wednesday, June 9, to loosen gun restrictions. On June 8, however, democratic lawmakers and gun safety advocates gathered at the Capitol to urge the vote against the proposed legislation.

The two bills would remove permit requirements for concealed loaded guns and prevent local municipalities from having their own gun laws.

Those attending Tuesday’s rally say the bills could cause more violent deaths.

“Let’s remember this is not a game, these are real lives, a life, a family, a community behind every single one of those numbers,” Representative Donna Bullock (D – Philadelphia County), said.

The CDC says Pennsylvania’s firearm death rate is around 11 per 100,000 people. A rate that is a little lower than the nationwide rate and 18th best in the United States.