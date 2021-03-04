Dept. of Agriculture to give additional Farm-to-School grants to Pa. schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is opening another round of funding to help connect local farmers with Pa. schools.

The “Farm to School” Grant Program goes toward teaching young children about agriculture, science and the importance of health food — all while supporting local farmers.

The Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding, hopes it will inspire the next generation to go into the industry.

“To ensure a sustainable workforce and food supply system it’s important that we talk to children today about what those opportunities are in agriculture,” Redding said.

Pennsylvania schools with elementary-aged children can apply for up to $15,000. The department plans to distribute a total of $500,000.

