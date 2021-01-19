Dr. Rachel Levine releases statement on Assistant Secretary of Health nomination

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine meets with the media at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. in May 2020. President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday evening, Pa. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine released a statement following her nomination to be Assistant Secretary of Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President-elect Joe Biden’s Administration.

“Since I began state service in 2015, I have been laser-focused on building a healthy Pennsylvania for all and I am proud of the work we have done at the Department of Health during my tenure,” Dr. Levine said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve Pennsylvanians, and all Americans, as part of the Biden Administration if I am fortunate enough to be confirmed to this position.”

As the Secretary of Health, Dr. Levine has worked on fighting the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania, preventing diseases through childhood immunization programs, addressed health equity in the Commonwealth, and personally raised awareness for the LGBTQ+ community.

In her last year with the Pa. Department of Health, Levine has dedicated her efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic on a state and national level.

“It has truly been an honor to serve the people of Pennsylvania under the leadership of Governor Tom Wolf,” said Dr. Levine. “He is a tremendous leader with an incredible vision for Pennsylvania, and it has been a highlight of my career to serve in his administration.”