Fetterman explores restoration options for York County cemetery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Cemetery in northern York is hallowed ground. Supporters are saying its condition is a disgrace.

African-Americans are buried there, including some who died at a time when they weren’t allowed to be buried alongside white people.

Their gravesites, including those of fallen veterans, need repair.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman visited, invited by York leaders, to talk about ways government can restore predominantly African-American cemeteries.

Supports say it’s not only a question of money.

“All of these different silos of bureaucracy as it relates to Pennsylvania cemetery laws,” said Samantha Dorm, a volunteer for Friends of Lebanon Cemetery. “Whose job is it anyway? [That question] continually comes up.”

Fetterman is running for U.S. Senate but attended this event in his capacity as Lieutenant Governor for Pennsylvania.