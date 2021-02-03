Former Harrisburg City councilman announces plans to run for mayor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Otto Banks, a former Harrisburg City councilman who also served on the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission, is running for mayor.

During the Obama Administration he was the deputy Assistant Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Banks says, as mayor, he would focus on economic opportunity to reduce poverty.

“I won’t be an absentee mayor who ignores the needs of the community nor do I need to conduct a survey that has plagued our community for over 50 years. I understand the needs, I understand the pain,” Banks said.

Banks joins a Democratic field that includes businessman David Schankweiler and Community Advocate Lewis Butts.

Current mayor, Eric Papenfuse, has not officially announced his bid for re-election. However, he is expected to run.

The primary election is on May 18.