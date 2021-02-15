Former Pa. Attorney General reflects on defending former President Trump

US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation’s capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On this President’s Day, a former president is thankful to have narrowly avoided a conviction on his impeachment trial. On Monday, abc27 News spoke with Montgomery County Attorney Bruce Castor who was a key member of Donald Trump’s defense team.

To start, defending The Donald certainly comes at a cost.

“We got plenty of death threats and all sorts of nasty comments directed our way,” Castor said.

But Castor says everyone, even former presidents despised by many, deserve representation.

“Can you imagine if I was a heart surgeon and someone’s child needed to have a hole repaired in their heart or their child would die, I don’t ask what politics that person has and they don’t ask what politics I have,” Castor said.

But politics, Castor insists, drove the President’s prosecution.

“The only glue that binds the Democrat party together is their mutual hatred of Donald Trump. Once he goes away, that party’s gonna fracture into a thousand little pieces so they needed to keep Donald Trump front and center for as long as possible,” Castor said.

Democrats made the case that Trump was front and center on Jan. 6 and incited insurrection.

“Clearly there wasn’t any insurrection because these clowns had no intention of taking over the government they just wanted to make a statement and make a nuisance of themselves,” Castor said.

U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean (D-Montgomery) demands former President Trump be held accountable.

“Donald Trump invited them and he incited them,” Dean said.

House prosecutors were more than a nuisance to Trump’s defense team. They made a powerful case that prompted Castor to go off script to deflect attention. He appeared rambling and unfocused.

“Only real trial lawyers knew what I was doing and the rest of the country thought I had completely lost my mind,” Castor said.

But he didn’t lose the case. A total of 67 votes were needed for a conviction. Prosecutors only got 57, though many argue the fix was in.

There were Republican senators that were not going to vote to convict him no matter what got put forward and their minds were made up before the trial ever happened.

All the Democrats were gonna vote ‘guilty’ no matter what and House managers could’ve stood on their heads, stuck out their tongues and wiggled their ears and they still would’ve gotten those senators to go along,” Castor said. “It was the Republicans that were in play.”

Castor calls both of Pennsylvania’s senators personal friends. Both voted to convict.

“I don’t harbor any animus toward them that they voted against our position,” Castor said.

And Castor’s Congresswoman, Rep. Dean, was his adversary in the trial.

“I think Madeleine Dean did a very credible job and I’m proud of Montgomery County’s performance,” Castor said.