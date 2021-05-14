Franklin County airport receives new grant

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA – 13) announced Friday a $502,432 grant for the Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority to construct new support buildings.

“Enhancing physical infrastructure is critical to ensuring the continued success of the Franklin County Regional Airport,” Dr. Joyce said. “By strengthening its capacity to efficiently respond to winter weather, this project is supporting the Franklin County Regional Airport and the essential services and opportunities that it provides in our community.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), alongside the U.S. Department of Transportation, will fund the initiative to construct the snow removal equipment building that will extend the life of the Franklin County Regional Airport’s current equipment. The grant will cover the final construction phase of the project.

Congressman Joyce is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. He is committed to helping the nation’s infrastructure.