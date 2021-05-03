GOP lawmakers call for investigation into contact tracing data breach

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Insight Global is a staffing company based in Atlanta. Its website talks of its culture shared values and purpose. According to their website they “are a company that people can anchor to when unplanned events bring about a personal storm.”

Now, Insight Global is in need of an umbrella.

“The residents of this state have been let down yet again and their personal information has been exposed to the world,” Pa. State Representative (R) Donna Oberlander said.

The department of health contracted with Insight Global to do contact tracing. The company admits it exposed the personal information of 72,000 Pennsylvanians. The state says it won’t renew the 29 million dollar contract when it expires in July.

Some lawmakers want to end it now.

Pa. State Representative (R) Jason Ortitay says, “July is too long to wait and a poor use of taxpayer dollars for what appears to be a breach of contract.”

The state set up a hotline for impacted Pennsylvanians and says 104 people called it on Friday. It insists financial data was not part of the breach but State Rep. Ortitay wants an independent investigation.

“Was it more widespread? Was the company trying to soften the blow? What’s going on here? That’s why we need an investigation to really find out what exactly occurred and to what extent,” Ortitay said.

Insight Global got a no-bid contract from the Wolf administration under its emergency declaration powers. Donna Oberlander wonders whether the awarding of it got proper scrutiny.

“Someone needs to be held accountable for this egregious breach of trust and to those people whose information was compromised, you deserve better,” Oberlander said.