Gov. Tom Wolf lays out 2021 agenda, path to COVID-19 recovery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — COVID-19 recovery is a big item on Governor Tom Wolf’s 2021 legislative agenda.

“Before we get to the budget and before we start throwing around numbers and start haggling over funding, I want to take a step back and talk about what I think we need to accomplish this year,” Governor Wolf said.

In an effort to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic, Wolf is once again calling on the General Assembly to allocate $145 million dollars.

“We need to take a step further and go beyond that and make investments in supporting workforce development initiatives and training programs,” Wolf said.

The workforce development system is intended to provide rapid re-employment assistance to workers affected by the pandemic. Wolf is proposing a multi-billion dollar injection into that program and wants to use a severance tax on natural gas to help fund it.

“This is really an industry that should look to be growing and revitalizing rather than picking it out for a tax expense plan that doesn’t make sense in the middle of the pandemic,” said Jason Gottesman, House Republican Caucus spokesman.

Another item on the agenda is raising the state’s minimum wage to $12 per hour with a yearly increase eventually ending up at $15 per hour.

“If you don’t pay your workers a wage that allows them to build a family and have a good career, you’re not going to get the best results from your workers,” Wolf said.

Some argue that now is not the time to ask business owners to cough up more money when many are focused on keeping doors open.

“It’s not a time when small businesses can be affording to do that, it’s taking money out of their pockets when the governor already shut them down and caused them to lose money,” said Gottesman.

Wolf will give his annual budget address on February 2. This year it will be recorded due to the pandemic.