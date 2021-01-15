Gov. Wolf activates additional Pa. National Guard members to D.C.

Members of the National Guard patrol outside the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday Governor Tom Wolf announced plans to activate nearly 1,000 additional Pa. National Guard members to Washington, D.C. to assist in D.C. guard members and civil authorities in protecting the nation’s capital ahead of Inauguration Day.

In total, approximately 2,000 Pa. National Guard members have been sent to Washington, D.C. to support operations in preparation for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“By having one of the largest Guards in the nation, the Pennsylvania Guard has the trained resources needed to respond to concurrent missions within our commonwealth, across our nation and overseas,” Gov. Wolf said.

Gov. Wolf also expressed his gratitude for the selfless service of PNG members and the sacrifices their families and employers have made during this time.