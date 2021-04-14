Gov. Wolf announces nearly $2M in grant funding for Pa. community groups

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced a program with close to $2 million in grants to help community groups in Pennsylvania recover from the pandemic.

The money helps 43 different projects, several of which are in the Midstate. It’s meant specifically for community revitalization groups, like Downtown Chambersburg Inc., which got more than $48,000.

“[The grant money] helped keep us in existence so that we can do things, so we can do specific hand-holding of businesses,” said Sam Thrush, president of Downtown Chambersburg. “Hopefully we can use part of it as a match for another grant program.”

The grants range from about $12,000 to $50,000.