Gov. Wolf approves Pa. infrastructure improvement plan, totals over $48M

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of 116 new projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout Pennsylvania. In total, the projects will total more than $48 million.

The projects are part of the Multimodal Transportation Fund, created to improve roads and ensure safer, more reliable transportation across the state.

Many of these projects will occur within the Midstate, as well. In Cumberland County, a project is planned along the Gettysburg Pike, with a total of more than $1.2 million in funding.

Likewise, Hershey West End will see $750,000 in infrastructure improvements, and the city of Harrisburg is receiving $700,000 from the $48 million plan for the Harrisburg City Courthouse Multimodal project.

“Investing in these critical improvements now will make the lives of our 12.8 million residents—and visitors—easier for years to come,” Gov. Wolf said.