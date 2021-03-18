Gov. Wolf honors Pa. essential workers in Brookings Institute panel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf joined a virtual panel on Thursday, an event led by the Brookings Institution honoring the contributions of essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wolf talked about the $50 million hazard pay program for frontline workers in Pennsylvania, as well as mandates to keep workers safe.

He also talked about raising minimum wage.

“Good employers are recognizing that if they want to do a good business, if they want to be profitable and productive, then they really owe these frontline essential workers a lot more and I hope that’s one of the benefits that has come out of this pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said.

Brookings estimates that 47% of frontline essential workers earn less than a living wage.