Gov. Wolf, Pa. advocates offer legislative solutions to end gun violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One day after the mass shooting in Colorado, Governor Wolf and CeaseFirePA offered legislative solutions to address what it calls a public health crisis in Pennsylvania.

“In Pennsylvania, we will not tolerate hate, we will not tolerate discrimination and we will not tolerate gun violence,” Governor Wolf said.

“It doesn’t have to be this way at the Tree of Life in Pittsburgh and it certainly doesn’t have to be this way at the supermarket in Boulder, and it doesn’t have to be this way every single night in the great city of Philadelphia,” said Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Attorney General.

One of the solutions, requiring lost or stolen firearms to be reported within 72 hours. Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight, the founder of Mothers in Charge Inc., knows what can happen when a gun gets into the wrong hands after her son was killed in a dispute over a parking space.

“It’s not about taking anyone’s right,” Johnson-Speight said. “If you’re a responsible gun owner, that’s fine but should a 15, 16 22-year-old that shouldn’t have a gun, have a gun?”

Another proposal, closing gaps in background checks.

“It would prevent violent felons and other dangerous individuals from purchasing military-style rifles like the one used in Boulder, Colorado,” said Adam Garber, Executive Director of CeaseFirePA.

Rep. Todd Stephens (R-Montgomery) is renewing the call for family or police to ask judges to temporarily disarm people in crisis.

“Suicide with firearms represent a majority of the firearm-related deaths each year in Pennsylvania and across the nation,” Stephens said.

In a statement, House Republican Caucus spokesman, Jason Gottesman says new gun laws would only lead to more opportunities for illegal gun use.

Kim Stolfer, president of Firearm Owners Against Crime, believes the key is tougher enforcement of the laws we already have.

‘Every police officer I’ve talked to says that the problem we have is the failure to prosecute the criminals and be serious about it,” said Stolfer.

Governor Wolf says Tuesday’s virtual conversation is the start of a statewide campaign to push for gun safety solutions.