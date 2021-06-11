Gov. Wolf signs bills extending COVID-19 regulation suspensions, and to support family caregivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation to extend components of the COVID-19 disaster declaration emergency, and to expand the Family Caregiver Support Program.

“Over the last few weeks, my administration has worked hard to educate and inform the General Assembly of the importance of the temporary rule suspensions associated with the COVID-19 disaster declaration,” Gov. Wolf said about the COVID-19 Emergency Regulation bill. “I appreciate the General Assembly’s adoption of my administration’s recommendations on the significance of keeping the important regulatory suspensions associated in place for a few more months.”

House Bill 854 will extend the emergency regulation suspensions under the COVID-19 emergency until Sept. 30. It also requires an executive agency to preserve all records in their possession relating to the disaster emergency in accordance with the existing record retention policy.

House Bill 464 will amend the Family Caregiver Support Act to reflect current federal eligibility standards, remove provisions that limit available support for home modifications and assistive devices, and prohibit primary caregivers from receiving benefits if they perpetrate in a case of abuse.

“Caregivers deserve to know that they have the proper supports in place to be able to provide the best care possible for their loved one and this legislation will provide important protections and assistance to caregivers,” Gov. Wolf said.