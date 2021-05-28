Governor Wolf calls for flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In honor of Memorial Day, Governor Tom Wolf calls for the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff.

On Monday, May 31, the U.S. flag should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.

The commonwealth flags have been flown half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to do so until sunset May, 31.

“On Memorial Day, we commemorate the sacrifices of the brave individuals who serve in our armed forces and honor those who gave up their lives to preserve our freedom,” said Governor Wolf.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate, as well.