Governor Wolf gives final budget address for 2022-2023 fiscal year

(WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf held his final budget address to a joint session of the General Assembly at the State Capitol, outlining his budget plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Highlights of the Governor’s nearly 900-page proposal includes billions in education funding, changes to the cash bail system, raising the state minimum wage and teacher minimum wage, and funding for mental health care.

The governor’s address for the 2022-23 fiscal year comes amid a projected-record surplus in the commonwealth despite the expected economic downturns brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January Pennsylvania budget secretary Greg Thall said that the commonwealth’s sales tax, corporate taxes, and personal income taxes were 5-10 percent above projection.

“The economy in Pennsylvania is doing well and it’s doing well on the broad base,” Thall added.

In addition to the budget surplus, there’s an estimated $2-2.8 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan available. Republicans and Democrats have disagreed on how to handle the surplus and federal funds, whether it be through new programs or saving it for the anticipated increase in costs of services.

Pennsylvania Democrats introduced a multi-billion-dollar education plan in late January and the Governor laid out a $1.7 billion plan for pandemic recovery with direct payments to some Pennsylvanians.

The Governor’s budget address will be followed by hearings by the House and Senate appropriation committees going into the July 1 budget deadline.

