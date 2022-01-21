Governor Wolf to appear on This Week in Pennsylvania

Time may be ticking for prolonged cold air and an active winter storm track here in Central PA. If you follow winter weather often you may know the major global forecast models, the European model (ECMWF) and the American model (GFS), have both shown opportunities for coastal storms or Mid-Atlantic snow storms for the final week of January. At one point this week in the outlooks next Tuesday appeared to have the potential for storminess locally and for the coastline. Then another possible storm followed by the end of the week in the Friday-Saturday time frame. Unfortunately for winter weather lovers those phantom storms have come and gone in the model guidance. But the nonetheless there are signals for storm activity before we hit February!

We often look for overall pattern changes to help generate storms. Large areas of low pressure are created by differences in temperature and pressure. So when a pattern flips from warm to cold or cold to warm that often generates a large storm. Our weather team has been tracking this prolonged stretch of colder than average or near-average January weather and how we will likely transition to a warmer than average February. In the maps below our weather will likely go from a colder trough of low pressure over the East Coast to a warmer ridge of high pressure, which will help pump warmer air into the region. This pattern existed during our remarkably warm stretch of weather in December. We see indications of this warmer pattern starting next Thursday through next weekend: