Governor Wolf’s renewed minimum wage push, reaction from both sides

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf wants to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania, eventually to $15 an hour. Many are for this and many are against it.

Right now the minimum wage is $7.25 an hour in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf wants to raise it to $12 per hour on July 1st, with an increase of $0.50 every year, until reaching $15 per hour in July of 2027.

The Pennsylvania General Assembly has not passed a minimum wage increase in more than a decade, something the governor says is needed and behind the times.

“The sad thing is they could earn more doing the same job in 29 other states that have already raised the minimum wage, including all of Pennsylvania’s neighboring states in this part of the country,” Governor Wolf said.

The governor said this would give more than one million Pennsylvanians a raise and would help thousands get off public assistance, stimulating the economy.

“Puts more money into the pockets of workers, which gives local businesses, businesses all across Pennsylvania more customers,” Governor Wolf said.

But one small business owner we spoke to, who didn’t want to go on camera said the raises would be difficult, especially since business has been down during the pandemic. However, the owner of Little Amps Coffee in Harrisburg is for the raises.

“It is a very challenging time to be in the small business, but you just need to adapt, and persevere, and do your best to serve your people, so they can serve their people,” said Little Amps Coffee owner Peter Leonard.

Meanwhile, President Biden is pushing for a raise in the federal minimum wage, something U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said will destroy jobs across the country, projecting upwards of 1.4 million jobs lost, according to a new report.