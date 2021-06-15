Grove election reform bill takes first legislative steps

(WHTM) — A massive election overhaul bill took its first legislative steps today. It passed out of the House State government committee straight down party lines.

The bill would require voters to show ID, but also increase the number of acceptable forms of ID and make them free of charge.

It would also give counties more money to hire poll workers, have e-poll books and mandate that wait times be under 30 minutes.

Republicans think it is great, democrats not so enthusiastic.

“To ensure every legal voter can have access to voting while ensuring bad actors which includes foreign governments, international syndicats or even individuals who make bad decisions cannot manipulate the election system,” Rep. Seth Grove (R), state government committee chair.

“As if the bloody and deadly coup attempt on January 6th was not enough now the losers of the 2020 national election want to legislate insurrection,” Rep. Margo Davidson (D), state government committee chair.

Governor Wolf did not use the word “veto” today, but says he cannot support expanded voter ID that he believes suppresses the vote and promised to protect the right of all Pennsylvanians to vote.