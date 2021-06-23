House GOP members introduce ‘Safer Pennsylvania Plan’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Stopping the surge in violence is the focus of a package of bills introduced by several Republican women in the State House.

It’s called the Safer Pennsylvania Plan. It doesn’t deal with guns. Instead, one of the bills would incentivize inmates to get educated while serving their time, so they can get jobs when they’re released.

“By focusing on rehabilitation we are adopting a smart and proven approach that will make us safe while setting people up for success after prison,” Crime Survivors for Safety & Justice M ember Pearl Wise said.

They also want to add programs for survivors of violence, helping them stay in their jobs and homes.