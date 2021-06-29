How changing names is both more complex and expensive for the transgender community in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Changing your name is easy and cheap in Pennsylvania, but not for the transgender community.

State Senator Katie Muth held a Democratic Policy Committee hearing on the barriers transgender men and women face. Advocates say it’s too complex to change a name that correlates with another sex, and then there’s the cost.

“In Dauphin County, residents who want to change their names can expect to pay $500 in fees. That does not include travel, mailing, printing, taking time off work, child care and other expenses that are often overlooked,” Dre Cjea, LGBTQ+ Center of Central PA, said.

The cost to change a name for marriage or divorce in Pennsylvania is usually less than $20.