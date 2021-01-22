Acting Pa. victim advocate to resign after Senate rejects nomination

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, victim advocate Jennifer Storm, second left, joins survivors of child sexual abuse including Patty Fortney-Julius, third left, and Mary McHale, second right, waiting for a news conference in the Pennsylvania Capitol, in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania overhauled its child sexual abuse laws Tuesday, Nov. 26. Now, abuse survivors and victim advocates know they have little choice but to trust lawmakers to pass a resolution to amend the constitution in 2021. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to an announcement made by the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Advocate Friday afternoon, Jennifer Storm has announced her resignation as Acting Commonwealth Victim Advocate effective Jan. 29, 2021.

During her tenure, Storm received more than $2.6 million in federal grant funds to expand services, created Office of Victim Advocate satellite officers, and created the first Institutional Victim Assistance Coordinator role in the nation.

“I came into the role as Commonwealth Victim Advocate knowing the political realities of the position, and I did so with fidelity and determination,” said Storm. “I leave the office knowing that I have served crime victims and survivors – and the office – well and with uncompromising courage.”

Storm was appointed to the position by Governor Tom Corbett in 2013 and nominated for a second six-year term by Governor Tom Wolf in 2020, but the state Senate rejected her nomination.