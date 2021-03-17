Lebanon Co. lawmaker pushes for extended freeze on automatic cost-of-living adjustment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state legislature, the Governor and statewide row offices did not get an automatic pay raise last year.

And if Lebanon County state Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon) has his way, they won’t get one in 2021 either.

His bill moved out of committee on Wednesday, which would extend a freeze on the automatic cost-of-living adjustment.

Ryan says with so many suffering during the pandemic, it’s the right thing to do.

“It’s something we can do to send the message to all Pennsylvanians that we understand the severity of the economic times, that we’re in and we’re prepared to be in this with you,” Ryan said.

Ryan estimates the move would save the state $5 million in salaries and deferred benefits like pensions.