Lemon Law: Pa. lawmaker wants to stop towns from regulating kid fundraisers

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Spring is here, summer is coming and so are those lemonade stands manned by neighborhood kids. But some towns and housing developments have strict rules and requirements, which a state lawmaker is trying to make illegal.

When life hands you lemons, some enterprising kids make lemonade and sell it to earn money for charities or for themselves. But some boroughs and ‘burgs across Pennsylvania have a bitter reaction.

“They say you have to have a license to operate here because our local municipality requires that,” Rep. John Hershey (R-Mifflin, Juniata, Franklin) said.

State Rep. John Hershey’s House Bill 664 says municipalities “may not require a license for a business that is operated on an occasional basis by a minor.”

Drink sellers wouldn’t be alone. Underage snow shovelers and lawnmowers would be protected, as well.

“It allows kids to exercise that entrepreneurial bent they may have, where some boroughs in Pennsylvania have cracked down on them,” Hershey said.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand outside Philadelphia is one of the best examples in the world: It has raised $200 million for childhood cancer.

Most are less famous and less fruitful, but Hershey says they’re being victimized by local governments thirsty for power.

“That’s essentially what some of these families have seen. These municipalities want to crack down for no underlying reason it’s just a control issue,” Hershey said.

Does Rep. Hershey like lemonade?

“I do,” he said. “I have to or I wouldn’t have introduced this bill.”

Apparently lots of people in the building like lemonade. The bill is expected to easily pass when the House returns a week from Monday.