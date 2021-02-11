Lewis Butts Jr. announces plans to run for Harrisburg mayor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Will the third time be a charm for a Harrisburg man who wants to become the city’s next mayor?

Lewis Butts Jr. will seek the Democratic nomination for the third time. The 54-year-old is a former state employee and current community activist.

In the past, he ran on aggressive revue generating ideas for the city.

Butts joins the Democratic field of businessman David Schankweiler and former city councilman Otto Banks.

So far Mayor Eric Papenfuse has not announced, but he is expected to run for re-election.