Local rally pushes for legislation allowing undocumented people to get Pa. drivers license

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Pennsylvanians gathered at a rally to change the law, so those who are undocumented can get a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

The rally was called Drivers Licenses for All, in support of House Bill 279.

The bill would mean people would no longer need a social security number to get a license, just a tax ID number and other supporting documents, along with passing a driver’s test.

Supporters say it’s the fair and just thing to do for workers who are in the country legally.

“I live in Perry County and there is very little public transportation, there so you have to have a car to live there,” said Rebecca Myers, a member of The Church of the Nativity & St. Stephen.

The bill is sponsored by Pa. Democrats but is unlikely to get much traction in the Republican-controlled general assembly.