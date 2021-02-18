Local watchdog group petitions for fairer voting districts, an end to gerrymandering in Pa.

Voting districts in Pennsylvania are still gerrymandered, and one group wants reform.

Draw the Lines, a watchdog group, launched a petition drive to make the process fairer and less partisan. They want the committee that draws up the maps to choose an independent chair — which is what should happen.

Problem is, the courts wind up appointing that person because the four lawmakers on the committee can’t agree on one.

Draw the Lines says gerrymandering creates the inability to govern and harmful rhetoric and believes it played a role in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

“This is not just a math game gone awry, there are real consequences to the quality of our politics and representation,” said David Thornburgh, a member of Draw the Lines.

The watchdog group also wants the state to look into new computer programs that create fair district maps.