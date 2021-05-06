Midstate school districts asking for more funding

(WHTM) — Several local school district leaders are asking state lawmakers to increase school funding.

Superintendents from Lancaster and Cumberland Counties say they face difficult decisions while balancing school budgets.

Officials say there was more federal funding available during the pandemic, but it won’t last long. It also won’t cover increasing expenses for things like safety precautions, special education programs, and cyber charter tuition.

“So without funding to offset increase cost due to growth and growth in special education, without charter school reform, we will continue to have deficit budgets, which is something we cannot do in the long term” Cumberland Valley Superintendent David Christopher said. “We cannot continue to run in your savings account every year and expect it to work out. It will not.”

School leaders also say pension increases are hurting the budget.