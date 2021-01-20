Midstate women react to the swearing-in of Vice President Kamala Harris

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Kamala Harris spent four years as a United States Senator from California. On Wednesday, she was sworn in as the first woman to serve as Vice President.

Jennifer Storm is the current Victim Witness Advocate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She says Harris is putting more cracks in the glass ceiling.

“This means a lot,” Storm said. “Strong women who speak the truth in the political arena, are put under a microscope unfairly.”

Storm says she hopes Harris will inspire more women to get involved in politics at every level.

Shaela Ellis was sworn last January as a member of the Swatara Township Board of Commissioners. She is the second woman of color to serve on the board.

Ellis says watching Harris during the inauguration was uplifting.

“I was so happy to see someone who looks like me, elevated to one of the highest offices in the country,” Ellis said. “It lets people know, especially women, that we can play a key role in moving the country forward.”