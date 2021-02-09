Mother, son duo make lawmaking a family affair in Pa. House

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Politics have always been a part of the Mackenzie family, and now they’re a part of history at the state Capitol.

Ryan and Milou Mackenzie are the first mother and son lawmakers in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Ryan Mackenzie (R-Berks, Lehigh) is in his sixth term in the Pa. House and considered a rising star in the GOP — a bright future shaped by his past.

“We came up in a political family, always interested in politics and government things we talked about at the dinner table,” Rep. Ryan Mackenzie said.

Conversations often led by his mother, Milou Mackenzie (R-Northampton, Lehigh, Montgomery), a longtime Republican Committeewoman.

“He did get his conservative values from me,” Rep. Milou Mackenzie said.

Ryan represents the Lehigh Valley’s 134th District. Milou lives in the adjacent 131st, which happened to have an open seat.

She tried to entice several young people into the race.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t have the opportunity to run because of young children or a business the timing and deadlines were coming up. And she said, ‘you know what, I think I’m gonna do it,'” Ryan Mackenzie said.

Milou says she was ready to give back to her community, which would lead to her history-making win alongside her son.

“I felt it was my time to step up in government and help the constituents in my area,” Milou Mackenzie said. “It’s an amazing feeling. I am Ryan’s mom, but I think I’m also his friend.”

Harrisburg’s latest duo is ready to take on their role as state lawmakers.

“We’re gonna have fun out here in Harrisburg working together, so I will show her the ropes as best I can … try to teach her the positive things I’ve learnd out here,” Ryan Mackenzie said.

In a deeply partisan place, even Democrats are enjoying the family affair.

“I think it’s very, very interesting as to what that brings to the table and I can only imagine their Sunday dinner table,” Rep. Pam DeLissio (D-Montgomery, Philadelphia) said.

Ryan and Milou Mackenzie may sit next to each other on the House floor, but won’t always be aligned policy-wise.

“I’m sure there will be things that come up we disagree with and it will be an entertaining conversation to have at the time,” Ryan Mackenzie said.

As mom, is Milou still the boss?

“Not really, Ryan hasn’t lived with me for like 20 years, I don’t think he really listens to me all that much,” Milou Mackenzie said.

“We have to represent our own individual districts that’s key to this job,” Ryan Mackenzie said.

We’ll give the final word to the woman who raised the rising star.

“I don’t think I’ll be bossing him around and I don’t think he’ll be bossing me around,” Milou Mackenzie said.

There’s also a father-daughter duo here at the Capitol. Tommy Tomlinson is a longtime Senator from northeast Philly and his daughter K.C. is in the state House.