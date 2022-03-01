HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Problem Gambling Awareness Month is a national campaign and this year’s theme is “Awareness and Action.” To kick off the month, Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined representatives of the Pennsylvania Lottery, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, and others to mark the 18th anniversary.

Between the lottery and various forms of casino gaming, Pennsylvanians spend one billion dollars a month gambling. Casino owners and the state are big winners, but as Problem Gambling Awareness Month begins, there are others who lose out, too.

Josh Ercole is the state’s point man for compulsive gaming. “Most people who gamble will not experience problems. We know this. But some will,” Ercole said.

Some, like Lancaster County’s Robert Grove. “Over a number of years, I went bankrupt. I couldn’t stop,” Grove said.

Grove is a vice-president at a security firm but for years slot machines posed a security risk. “Not most of my paycheck, all of my paycheck, 401k, retirement fund, savings, a second mortgage on homes, selling assets, I went about as far as you can go,” Grove said. He estimates he lost $1.5 million and says he nearly lost his family. But the state is a big winner reaping hundreds of millions from legalized casino and online gaming.

“When does too much become too much? That’s a question I can’t really answer,” Ercole said. He adds the public overwhelmingly supports expanding gambling to sporting events and online wagering. But as Pennsylvanians retreated to their homes during the pandemic, their ability to wager made itself at home. It was a safe bet that calls to 1-800-GAMBLER would explode.

“The total calls, chats, and texts in 2021 doubles when compared to those of 2020 or 2019,” Ercole said.

“COVID has not made life easier for any American. That’s especially true for individuals with a substance use disorder or an addiction,” Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith said.

Ercole says yes the state is getting a big cut from expanded gambling and yes addiction issues have predictably increased but, he argues, at least in Pennsylvania there’s a hotline and infrastructure to help people like Grove, who says he hasn’t gambled in two years and his family is in a much better place.

“I am living proof that the programs work if you work them,” Grove said.

It is such an issue that the State’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs now has an entire division devoted to problem gambling.

Nearly three years ago, calls to the 1-800 helpline number, which is overseen by the Council on Compulsive Gaming, were mostly from middle-aged casino goers. Now, the callers are younger and online. The pandemic shut down casinos for months, leaving many people to pick up their devices or tablets to bet, which made it both more accessible and harder to put down.

“I encourage all Pennsylvania residents to learn about the signs of problem gambling and help spread the message that treatment and resources are available, and recovery is possible,” said Smith. “By educating one another on these signs, you may be able to help a loved one or a friend.”

For more information on problem gambling resources, visit the department’s website by clicking here. Individuals seeking treatment can call the helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). A live chat option is also available by clicking here.

More information about the month ahead will be shared. This is a developing story.