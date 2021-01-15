No charges filed against employee who allegedly threw out 9 ballots in Luzerne

A Luzerne County worker canvases ballots that arrived after closing of voting until Friday at 5 p.m. and postmarked by Nov. 3rd as vote counting in the general election continues, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday it was announced that no criminal charges will be filed against the former temporary employee of the Luzerne County Elections Bureau who allegedly discarded nine ballots.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office learned that nine completed general election ballots from military members had allegedly been discarded by the former employee and later retrieved from a dumpster.

“After a thorough investigation conducted by the FBI and prosecutors from my office, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove criminal intent on the part of the person who discarded the ballots,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler. “Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed and the matter is closed.”