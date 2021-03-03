Pa. Agriculture Dept. urges public to push legislators to increase dog license fees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Secretary and several veterinarians are urging the public to reach out to their state legislators and push them to increase the state dog license fee.

The money helps pay dog wardens, who, by law, perform a minimum of two unannounced inspections per year on licensed kennels.

Wardens share the information they find with veterinarians, including details related to dogs that are improperly cared for or improperly bred.

To financially compensate Pa. wardens’ work, the state uses dog license fees — but that money is running out.

“In the last several years, [we] have lost about 23% of our staff. At the same time, kennel numbers have gone up 15%,” Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

They’re asking that the dog license fee be raised from $6.50 to $10.