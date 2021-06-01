Pa. County Commissioners Association calls for election reform going unanswered

(WHTM) — A group representing County Commissioners from across the state says their pleas for election reform have gone nowhere.

Since last November’s election, the group has called on lawmakers to make two key changes. It wants an expanded pre-canvassing period to open and sort mail-in ballots so they are ready to be counted on election day. It also wants earlier deadlines for voters to apply for mail-in ballots from the current seven days before election day to 15 days.

“Yet as we stand here today, we have seen no action this session on any legislation to address these two critical items,” Kevin Boozel, president of the CCAP said.

Lawmakers are scheduled to being moving election reform bills by the end of this month ahead of the summer recess.