Pa. Dems call for Perry to resign after attempt to oust attorney general

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday the New York Times Reported that Congressman Scott Perry played a pivotal role in a plan to remove the acting attorney general.

On Sunday the Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Paton Mills released a statement regarding Perry’s attempt to use the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election results.

“Scott Perry has disgraced South Central Pennsylvania, failed his country, and betrayed the trust of anyone who cares about our democracy,” Mills said. “He is a stain on our Congress and must resign immediately.”

According to the report Perry introduced the acting head of the Civil Division, Jeffery Clark, to Trump and devised a plan to remove the acting attorney general.

“If he fails to do so, Leader McCarthy must remove him from his committee assignments, and the NRCC and PA GOP must formally refuse to spend on his behalf,” Mills said in her statement.

The plan to oust the attorney general fell apart after other deputies found out and threatened to quit.