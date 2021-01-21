Pa. Dems introduce legislation to assist with housing crisis, homeless population

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Democratic State lawmakers are introducing legislation to help the housing crisis.

Specifically, legislation includes extending the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in Pennsylvania, or waiving late fees for people affected by COVID-19.

Another bill would give the homeless population more support.

“Losing your home at any point can be traumatic for children, for seniors, for everyone, but to be rendered homeless in the middle of a global health pandemic would be catastrophic for families and our state,” said Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Philadelphia).

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evan is also reintroducing a bill to create a veteran program to help pay for housing for Veterans, while giving them counseling and job training, as well.