Pa. Department of Agriculture calls on state legislature to increase dog license fees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Agriculture says dog law enforcement wardens are being stretched thin and services to protect dogs in Pennsylvania are slipping.

As a result, the department is calling on the state legislature to increase the dog license fees from $6.50 to $10 per year.

The prosed fee increase will fund the work of wardens to ensure the humane treatment of dogs and investigate and track dangerous dogs.

“And now we find ourselves in crisis and the dogs and the public is at risk, so I feel like we’re in a good place to get some action with the leadership of the House and Senate AG committee. But again we need some voices to act on that,” Pa. Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

Legislation is already pending in the House and Senate.

There hasn’t been an increase to the license fee in 25 years.